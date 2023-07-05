Emirates Airline has job openings for cabin crew with salaries upto AED10,000, Who can apply?

DUBAI – The Dubai-based Emirates Group has revealed a significant hiring initiative intended to bring on board more engineers, pilots, and cabin staff in the upcoming months. After the pandemic, the aviation industry has continued to flourish strongly.

In order to support the growth of both Emirates Airlines and dnata, the supplier of airport services, the group intends to increase its staff.

Emirates Group, one of the most famous businesses in the area, provides extremely competitive pay and a wide range of alluring perks.

Eligibility Requirements

- Excellent written and spoken English proficiency (other languages are a benefit)

- A minimum height of 160 cm and a maximum height of 212 cm

- Obtaining an employment visa from the UAE in compliance

- A minimum of one year of hospitality or customer service experience

- Education equal to a high school diploma

- No obvious tattoos when wearing a uniform.

What will be the Salary?

- Basic salary: Dh4,430 per month

- Pay for flying: Dh63.75 an hour

- 80–100 hours of flying each month on average

- Average salary will be AED10,170

- Accommodations and airport transfers are offered