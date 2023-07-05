Emirates Airline has job openings for cabin crew with salaries upto AED10,000, Who can apply?

DUBAI – The Dubai-based Emirates Group has revealed a significant hiring initiative intended to bring on board more engineers, pilots, and cabin staff in the upcoming months. After the pandemic, the aviation industry has continued to flourish strongly.
In order to support the growth of both Emirates Airlines and dnata, the supplier of airport services, the group intends to increase its staff.
Emirates Group, one of the most famous businesses in the area, provides extremely competitive pay and a wide range of alluring perks.
Eligibility Requirements
- Excellent written and spoken English proficiency (other languages are a benefit)
- A minimum height of 160 cm and a maximum height of 212 cm
- Obtaining an employment visa from the UAE in compliance
- A minimum of one year of hospitality or customer service experience
- Education equal to a high school diploma
- No obvious tattoos when wearing a uniform.
What will be the Salary?
- Basic salary: Dh4,430 per month
- Pay for flying: Dh63.75 an hour
- 80–100 hours of flying each month on average
- Average salary will be AED10,170
- Accommodations and airport transfers are offered
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.