Hajra Yamin shares trailer of latest drama serial Shanaas

Pakistani entertainment industry's top-notch actress, Hajra Yamin, is back with yet another television series for her fans to obsess over. Known for her out-of-the-box ideas and strong female characters, Yamin's upcoming offering will be no less than a thriller.

Taking to Instagram, the Baandi famed actress shared, "Green entertainment presents the trailer of upcoming drama serial Shanaas."

"An emotional thriller that unravels the strongest of family bonds as decades old secretes come to life," Yamin wrote about the series.

"Join Aneesa on her journey of finding the truth of where she belongs, and discovering her own self along the way. In the chaotically calm world of Shanaas experience the spice story telling of broken hearts yearning to be put back together," the Choti Choti Batain star shared.

According to Yamin's post, Shanaas is directed by Yasra Rizvi and written by Adarsh Ayaz. The drama serial will start airing from 11th July.

On the work front, Yamin's notable works include Hum 2 Hamary 100, Jalan, Tera Ghum Aur Hum, Be Adab, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Baandi, and Ehd-e-Wafa.