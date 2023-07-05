Hajra Yamin shares trailer of latest drama serial Shanaas

Pakistani entertainment industry's top-notch actress, Hajra Yamin, is back with yet another television series for her fans to obsess over. Known for her out-of-the-box ideas and strong female characters, Yamin's upcoming offering will be no less than a thriller.
Taking to Instagram, the Baandi famed actress shared, "Green entertainment presents the trailer of upcoming drama serial Shanaas."
"An emotional thriller that unravels the strongest of family bonds as decades old secretes come to life," Yamin wrote about the series.
"Join Aneesa on her journey of finding the truth of where she belongs, and discovering her own self along the way. In the chaotically calm world of Shanaas experience the spice story telling of broken hearts yearning to be put back together," the Choti Choti Batain star shared.
According to Yamin's post, Shanaas is directed by Yasra Rizvi and written by Adarsh Ayaz. The drama serial will start airing from 11th July.
On the work front, Yamin's notable works include Hum 2 Hamary 100, Jalan, Tera Ghum Aur Hum, Be Adab, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Baandi, and Ehd-e-Wafa.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
