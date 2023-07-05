Search

Lifestyle

Hajra Yamin shares trailer of latest drama serial Shanaas

Noor Fatima 11:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
Hajra Yamin shares trailer of latest drama serial Shanaas
Source: Hajra Yamin (Instagram)

Pakistani entertainment industry's top-notch actress, Hajra Yamin, is back with yet another television series for her fans to obsess over. Known for her out-of-the-box ideas and strong female characters, Yamin's upcoming offering will be no less than a thriller.

Taking to Instagram, the Baandi famed actress shared, "Green entertainment presents the trailer of upcoming drama serial Shanaas."

"An emotional thriller that unravels the strongest of family bonds as decades old secretes come to life," Yamin wrote about the series. 

"Join Aneesa on her journey of finding the truth of where she belongs, and discovering her own self along the way. In the chaotically calm world of Shanaas experience the spice story telling of broken hearts yearning to be put back together," the Choti Choti Batain star shared.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

According to Yamin's post, Shanaas is directed by Yasra Rizvi and written by Adarsh Ayaz. The drama serial will start airing from 11th July.

On the work front, Yamin's notable works include Hum 2 Hamary 100, Jalan, Tera Ghum Aur Hum, Be Adab, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Baandi, and Ehd-e-Wafa

Hajra Yamin faces backlash over new bold pictures

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Mariam Ansari flaunts baby bump in latest video

02:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas shares details of Bushra Ansari's comedy special

10:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

Ravishing in Red: Disha Patani rocks the internet with latest photoshoot

11:21 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

WATCH : Ahad Raza Mir shines in BBC's 'World on Fire' trailer

02:59 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Mahira Khan leaves fans spellbound with latest Eid video

11:52 AM | 30 Jun, 2023

Farhan, Urwa exude couple goals in latest shoot on Eid

09:45 AM | 30 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Monsoon rains to begin in Karachi from tomorrow

12:06 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 5 July 2023

09:03 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee slides against dollar, day after comeback in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.

On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 05, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (5 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: