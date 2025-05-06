YouTuber Rajab Butt returns to Pakistan after 45 days, reunion with family goes viral

Popular digital creator and YouTuber Rajab Butt has returned to Pakistan after 45 days.

He had recently faced a religious controversy that sparked intense public criticism, prompting him to leave the country and move to Dubai.

During his stay in Dubai, Rajab followed legal proceedings related to the case filed against him in Pakistan and also issued an apology to his fans.

Yesterday, he returned to Pakistan unexpectedly without informing anyone and surprised his family.

His return brought emotional moments as his parents, wife Imaan, and close friends hugged him tightly and thanked God for his safe arrival.

The heartfelt reunion was captured in a vlog that quickly went viral on social media. Fans praised the emotional moment and extended their best wishes to the YouTuber.