Sudden hailstorm hits Paris, videos go viral

A sudden and powerful hailstorm struck Paris on Saturday, May 3, unleashing torrential rain and marble-sized hailstones that overwhelmed the city’s streets, disrupted transportation, and left locals scrambling for shelter. The unexpected storm followed several days of unseasonably warm spring weather, with temperatures ranging between 21 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Although French authorities had issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms earlier in the day, few anticipated the intensity and speed with which the storm would hit. Within minutes, the streets of the French capital were transformed into rivers of rushing water, while sidewalks vanished under a thick layer of ice-like hail. Several dramatic videos quickly went viral across social media platforms, capturing the storm’s ferocity.

In one widely shared clip, tourists and locals are seen ducking for cover as the sky unleashes a rapid downpour of hail. Dozens took refuge under bus stops and storefront awnings, while others stood helplessly in the open, visibly startled by the force of the storm.

“This weather is not normal anymore,” one social media user wrote, echoing growing concerns about the increasing frequency of extreme weather events in Europe. Another user lamented the storm’s impact on the city’s spring bloom, writing, “So sad to see the flowers ruined.” A more skeptical comment read, “Why do people freak out from this kind of weather… weather like this has always been there… only now we have social media to amplify it.”

The storm caused widespread disruption across the city. At least four metro stations were forced to close due to water damage, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded. Meanwhile, operations at Charles de Gaulle Airport were temporarily suspended, resulting in flight delays and cancellations.