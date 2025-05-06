Seven soldiers martyred in IED attack in Balochistan’s Mach: ISPR

Seven soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred on Tuesday in a deadly improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Mach area of Balochistan’s Kachhi district. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the targeted strike was carried out by militants affiliated with the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a group Pakistan alleges operates as a proxy for India.

The ISPR, in its official statement, described the assault as a calculated attempt to undermine peace and stability in the region. “These terrorists seek to disrupt the hard-earned calm in Balochistan, but their efforts will be thwarted with unwavering resolve,” the statement read.

The attack claimed the lives of seven soldiers who were serving on active duty. The martyred personnel have been identified as: