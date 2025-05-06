Pm Shehbaz Inaugurates National Fusion And Threat Assessment Center At Isi Headquarters

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated National Fusion and Threat Assessment Center at the ISI headquarters.

According to reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally inaugurated the National Fusion and Threat Assessment Center (NAFTAC).

Earlier, he visited the ISI Headquarters along with the heads of the armed forces and received a detailed briefing on matters of national security.

The newly inaugurated NAFTAC will serve as a central hub for implementing the national counter-terrorism policy and will act as a bridge between 50 provincial and federal institutions.

Present at the inauguration were the chiefs of all three armed forces, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Director General ISI.

The visit entailed a detailed briefing on the prevailing security environment, with a particular focus on preparedness for conventional threat in the light of India’s increasingly aggressive and provocative posture along Pakistan’s Eastern border.

The Prime Minister and accompanying dignitaries underscored the imperative of heightened national vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and reinforced operational readiness to deter and decisively respond to any violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Commending the Inter-Services Intelligence’s professionalism and strategic acumen, the Prime Minister lauded its critical role in safeguarding national interests and enabling informed national security decision-making under complex and dynamic conditions.