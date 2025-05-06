Bowler dies of heart attack during PCB challenge cup match in Bannu

BANNU – During a match in the PCB Challenge Cup (a two-day tournament) on May 5 in Bannu, 24-year-old fast bowler Aleem Khan tragically passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

PCB’s Director of Domestic Cricket, Abdullah Khurram Niazi, expressed deep sorrow over the young cricketer’s death and offered heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

Family sources confirmed that Aleem Khan, a resident of Bannu, has been laid to rest.

According to umpire Inamullah Khan, Aleem collapsed while bowling during the match. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but could not survive.