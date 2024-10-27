PCB raises concerns over Ramiz Raja’s sarcasm towards Shan Masood

LAHORE – At the end of the Rawalpindi Test, the PCB expressed concerns to broadcasters over commentator Ramiz Raja’s sarcastic remarks directed at captain Shan Masood.

The PCB sent a letter to the broadcasters, informing them of Ramiz Raja’s behavior and sharing their concerns.

Despite Pakistan’s win against England, Ramiz Raja’s unprofessional remarks toward captain Shan Masood drew criticism.

It is noted that, during post-match commentary, Ramiz repeatedly brought up Shan Masood’s six past defeats as captain and suggested that spinner Nauman Ali seemed anemic.

Social media users, along with cricketer Mohammad Amir, criticized Ramiz’s approach, stating that credit should be given to the team where it’s due instead of constant nitpicking.