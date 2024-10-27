Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan-South Africa joint exercise Iqbal-I concludes in Cherat

Pakistan South Africa Joint Exercise Iqbal I Concludes In Cherat

The closing ceremony of Pakistan-South Africa Joint Exercise Iqbal-I in Counter Terrorism domain was conducted between the armies of Pakistan and Republic of South Africa at Cherat.

Two weeks long exercise commenced on 15th of this month. The Combat Teams from Special Services Group, Pakistan Army and Republic of South Africa Special Forces participated in the exercise.

Commandant Special Operation School, attended the closing ceremony as Chief Guest. Chief of Staff Republic of South Africa Special Forces, Colonel SS Lechoenyo also witnessed the Closing Ceremony.

The troop displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.

The exercise was aimed at refining the drills, procedures and techniques involved in Counter Terrorism operations through joint training, besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries.

Four cops, 2 army soldiers among 8 martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 27 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.1 278.9
EUR Euro 298.2 300.95
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.15 360.65
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.9
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 186
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.6 203
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.3 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.11 321.91
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.3
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
4o mini

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search