Four cops, 2 army soldiers among 8 martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast

PESHAWAR – At least eight people including four policemen, two army soldiers were martyred and several others were injured in a suicide blast in North Waziristan.

Police said the suicide bomber blew himself up near a police post in Eidak area of Mir Ali. The injured have been shifted to hospital by rescue officials while security officials have cordoned off the area.

A senior police officer told some of the injured are said to be in critical condition, adding that the death toll could rise.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker Babar Saleem Swati expressed sorrow over the death of security officials.

Earlier this month, the security forces killed nine terrorists including two suicide bombers in an intelligence-based operation conducted on the night between Oct 23 and Oct 24 in Bajaur district.

The nine terrorists, including two suicide bombers and a high value target Khawarij ring leader Said Muhammad were killed after an intense exchange of fire.

A huge cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the terrorists “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians”.