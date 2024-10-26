Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Four cops, 2 army soldiers among 8 martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast

Four Cops 2 Army Soldiers Among 8 Martyred In North Waziristan Suicide Blast

PESHAWAR – At least eight people including four policemen, two army soldiers were martyred and several others were injured in a suicide blast in North Waziristan.

Police said the suicide bomber blew himself up near a police post in Eidak area of Mir Ali. The injured have been shifted to hospital by rescue officials while security officials have cordoned off the area.

A senior police officer told some of the injured are said to be in critical condition, adding that the death toll could rise.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker Babar Saleem Swati expressed sorrow over the death of security officials.

Earlier this month, the security forces killed nine terrorists including two suicide bombers in an intelligence-based operation conducted on the night between Oct 23 and Oct 24 in Bajaur district.

The nine terrorists, including two suicide bombers and a high value target Khawarij ring leader Said Muhammad were killed after an intense exchange of fire.

A huge cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the terrorists “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians”.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 26 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 186
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.6 203
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
EUR Euro 298.2 300.95
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.3 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.11 321.91
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.3
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.9
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.15 360.65
USD US Dollar 277.2 278.7

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search