Elevate Your Photography: Pre-Order the vivo V40e 5G – Portrait So Pro Today!

vivo has expanded its V series in Pakistan with the launch of the vivo V40e 5G, a smartphone that combines a sleek, ultra-slim design with powerful performance and photography capabilities.

At just 7.49 mm in thickness and weighing 183 grams, the V40e 5G continues vivo’s tradition of delivering slim and elegant smartphones. The device features a 3D Curved Screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. Despite its slim build, the phone houses a 5500mAhbattery, making it the slimmest smartphone with this battery capacity.

The vivo V40e 5G comes in two color variants—RoyalBronze and Mint Green. The Mint Green version stands out with its dynamic, shimmering effect, made possible through Magnetic UV Glue technology, giving users a modern and fresh aesthetic.

For photography, the vivo V40e 5G is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS Main Camera with Optical Image Stabilization and AI Aura Light Portrait features. This ensures high-quality photos, especially in low-light conditions. Both the front and rear cameras support Ultra-Stable 4K video recording, making it easier to capture high-definition videos without motion blur.

Selfie enthusiasts will benefit from the 50MP AF Selfie Camera, which offers sharp, detailed photos. In addition, the phone includes AI-powered tools like AI Repair and AI Erase, allowing users to enhance their photos directly on the device.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, the vivo V40e 5G ensures fast and efficient performance. The device also features 80W FlashCharge technology for quick recharges, along with a 4-year battery health guarantee for long-term reliability.

The vivo V40e 5G is priced at PKR 99,999, with pre-orders available now and official sales starting on November 2, 2024.Pre-order your vivo V40e 5G today and elevate your photography game with its stunning features. Visit your nearest retailer to secure yours now!

Picture of Sarfraz Ali
Sarfraz Ali
The writer works as an Editor of Digital Media for Daily Pakistan. He can be reached at sarfraz1168@gmail.com.

