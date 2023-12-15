Search

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood appointed acting CJP

06:09 PM | 15 Dec, 2023
Justice Sardar Tariq Masood appointed acting CJP
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Friday approved the appointment of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as acting chief justice of Pakistan. 

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification in this regard as incumbent CJP Qazi Faez Isa is set to go abroad on winter vacations. 

Justice Masood will take oath for the position during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad tomorrow (Saturday).

It comes as the Supreme Court is expected to receive a petition from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Lahore High Court’s verdict, which affected the electoral process in the country. 

A day earlier, the high court suspended the ECP’s notification requesting returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) from the bureaucracy for the general elections set to take place on Feb 8, 2024.

LHC's Justice Ali Baqir Najafi issued the verdict on a petition filed by the PTI against the ECP’s decision to appoint DROs and ROs from bureaucracy.

LHC strikes down ECP's notification to recruit Returning Officers from bureaucracy for elections 2024

