WATCH: Sajal Aly gets the cutest birthday surprise

Lollywood sweetheart Sajal Aly reigns supreme in weaving an internet spell with her undeniable charisma.

At the age of 29, this prolific actress has left an indelible mark on the Pakistani drama landscape, delivering stellar performances in iconic projects such as Gul-e-Rana, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Noor ul Ain, Alif, and Yeh Dil Mera. Beyond her on-screen brilliance, Aly consistently treats her ardent fans to a delightful showcase of her life through a captivating social media presence.

In a recent viral video, Aly was caught having an unforgettable moment, immersed in the joy of a birthday meal surrounded by her friends. The celebration took an unexpected twist when the restaurant staff joined in, serenading her with a lively rendition of the birthday song. Their festive performance, complete with humorous glasses and a neon 'HBD' sign, added an extra layer of delight to the already joyous occasion.

It’s not clear where and when the video was recorded. The actress, however, turns 30 next February.

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Kuch Ankahi, Khel Khel Mein and What's Love Got to Do with It?.