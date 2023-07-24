WATCH – Neelum Muneer dances her heart out at a friend's wedding

Neelam Muneer, the renowned actress of Lollywood, has solidified her position as one of the most sought-after talents in the entertainment industry. With her star power, illustrious career and undeniable charisma, she has captivated the hearts of many.

The 29-year-old is the epitome of grace and has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and stunning wardrobe choices.

Recently, she set hearts aflutter as she graced a friend's wedding in an enchanting emerald green ensemble. The stunning actress turned heads with her impeccable fashion sense and infectious energy, leaving everyone captivated by her presence. She can be seen dancing with everyone and having the time of her life.

On the work front, Muneer was recently seen in Bikhray Moti, Qayamat, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat, and Pyar Deewangi Hai.