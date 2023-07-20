Ahsan Khan addresses dating rumours with Neelam Muneer

Pakistani handsome hunk Ahsan Khan is known for his versatile acting skills in TV and film projects.

The Chakkar star was rumored to be dating gorgeous Pakistani star Neelam Muneer as unverified reports of the two being in a relationship surfaced leading to buzz on online multiple times.

As Khan worked with top-tier stars of Lollywood, his pairing with Neelam Muneer somehow grabbed the attention of social media users who donors bother to wait for response and mostly follow viral trends.

In his recent appearance in a popular show, Ahsan said he co-starred Neelum in several projects including Chupan Chupai, Chakkar, and Qayamat and fans loved their on-screen chemistry.

He however denied having any kind of personal interaction with Ahram-e-Junoon star.

Ahsan cleared the air that he has not been involved in any scandals in his career, saying he is married for over 1.5 decades now and is very close with his wife and children.