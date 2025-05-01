Has Pakistani star Alizeh Shah passed away?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has revealed that his family has encountered some weird questions from news channels after she quit the social media.

Recently, the actress and model, who has been in the headlines due to controversies, announced her decision to distance herself from social media. Alizeh Shah, who began her career with the film Superstar and gained popularity through the drama Ahd-e-Wafa, has been a target of social media trolling in recent years, with reasons including her clothing, style, and music videos.

Shah had shared a message on social media stating that she was mentally affected by the criticism she has been facing. She added that she was dealing with several internal issues. She clarified that she never sought fame through unethical means, yet continues to face harsh criticism.

The actress shared a message on social media by writing “She Quits” deleted all her posts across social media platforms.

Shah said that constant criticism, trolling, and negative behavior on social media are affecting not only her mental but also her physical health.

According to local media reports, she has shared a message on social media, stating: “I am alive”. She lamented that some news channels are contacting her parents to ask whether she has passed away.