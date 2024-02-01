Search

Journalist Rabia Anum mocks TV host Ashfaque Satti's legal notice

Web Desk
10:53 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
Source: Instagram

The harrowing case of Pakistani host being lambasted over domestic violence allegations is intensifying with recent developments.

TV host Ashfaque Ishaq Satti is entangled in a legal dispute over allegations of domestic violence by his third wife, Nomaika Ashfaque Satti. The North Nazimabad police in Karachi registered a case against Satti under sections 337-A, 506, and 324, highlighting the seriousness of the charges.

Nomaika shared her traumatic experience on Facebook, unveiling distressing photos of injuries sustained during the incident, triggering widespread condemnation and solidarity across Pakistani society.

In response, Ashfaque, a news anchor with a 17-year career, expressed deep sadness over the intrusion of his problems into the media spotlight, feeling dehumanized by public discourse.

Amidst the drama, he accused journalist Rabia Anum of personal attacks and fabricating stories, holding her responsible for potential harm to his family. He publicly served Anum with legal papers, intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the case. 

However, Anum responded on her Twitter handle with apparent mockery, stating, "Oooo, I'm so scared." 

Satti faced severe public scrutiny from left and right, even being dismissed from a local news channel. “The ARY Management has taken serious notice on the allegations of domestic violence involving anchorperson Ashfaq Satti. He is hereby suspended with immediate effect till the law takes its course and decides the matter. ARY has zero tolerance policy on violence or threats of violence be it at the workplace or domestic,” said the channel’s management in a post on platform  X (formerly known as Twitter).

As per media outlets, Nomaika is the second wife of Satti. His first wife divorced him over domestic abuse. Nomaika had been taking care of Satti's children from his first marriage. The news anchor has a third wife too, named Zara Satti, whom he married after having an illicit relationship with her.

As the legal proceedings continue, the case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of addressing domestic violence and ensuring a fair and just legal process. 

11:39 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

