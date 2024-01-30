Ashfaque Satti responds to domestic violence allegation from third wife

Ashfaque Ishaq Satti, a seasoned news anchor with over 15 years of experience, found himself embroiled in a significant controversy when his second wife came forward with allegations of domestic violence. The spouse not only shared compelling photographic evidence but also filed an FIR against him.
Despite obtaining pre-arrest bail, Ashfaque faced public outcry and was subsequently terminated from his position at ARY News under immense public pressure. In response, Ashfaque countered the accusations by asserting that it was, in fact, his wife who had been physically aggressive, and any injuries she sustained were a result of his attempts to defend himself.
Adding another layer to the complex narrative, Ashfaque revealed his third marriage to Zara Ansari, a colleague at ARY. Amidst the turmoil, he addressed his followers through a video message, expressing deep sadness over the intrusion of his personal problems into the media spotlight. He emphasized that his 17 years of hard work had led him to this point and lamented the character assassination he was enduring, feeling as though he had been dehumanised.
In the midst of these personal challenges, Ashfaque disclosed that Naomika, his third wife, initially accepted his marriage to Zara but had now demanded a divorce. Furthermore, he accused Rabia Anum of personally attacking him, alleging that she fabricated stories without reaching out to him directly. He claimed that Anum's actions were inciting public animosity against him and posed a potential threat to his family, holding her responsible for any harm that might befall them.
In response to Ashfaque's video message, public reactions have been varied and intense, reflecting the polarizing nature of the controversy. Some express sympathy for his personal struggles, acknowledging the toll that such public scrutiny can take on an individual. Others, however, remain critical and skeptical, demanding transparency and accountability.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
