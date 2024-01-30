Imran put national security on the line: Nawaz

HAROONABAD – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has put the national security on the line in cipher case.

Addressing a public gathering in Haroonabad, Nawaz Sharif said, "Look at what change has done to Pakistan. A roti that used to cost 5 rupees now costs 25 rupees, whereas during Nawaz Sharif's era, you could get five rotis for 25 rupees. Gas and electricity were cheaper during Nawaz Sharif's tenure, but the change has treated the people poorly."

"Nawaz Sharif ended loadshedding, brought cheap electricity, during my tenure, the electricity bill was 1000 rupees, now it is 20,000 rupees. During Nawaz Sharif's era, sugar was 35 rupees per kilogram, now it is 150 rupees per kilogram. Petrol was 60 rupees per liter during our time."

He further added, "I was removed from the Prime Minister's office for not taking a salary from my son, not once. I was removed from the Prime Minister's office for three time and sent to jail and made a spectacle. No compensation was made for such losses. I could not bury my mother; I received the news of Kulsoom's death in jail."

He continued, "I endured grief and suffering, tolerated injustice, but did not let Pakistan suffer."

He said, "Transparency International said Imran Khan's tenure was the most corrupt."

Critiquing Imran Khan, he said, "As soon as this person came into power, he attacked Pakistan, and today the result is in court. I believe this is a regrettable behavior. Such vindictive acts endanger national security. Nawaz Sharif never put national security at risk, but he has."

In the cipher case, Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years in prison.