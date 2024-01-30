Celebrities rally behind Nomaika Ashfaque for speaking up against 'domestic abuse'

A powerful wave of solidarity has swept through Pakistani society following actress Nomaika Ashfaq Satti's recent allegations of domestic abuse against her husband, news anchor Ashfaq Satti.
Leading actresses Ayesha Omar and Armeena Khan have amplified Nomaika's voice, using their platforms to denounce the alleged violence and advocate for justice.
Ayesha Omar, in a heartfelt message, expressed her deep sorrow for Nomaika's ordeal and her admiration for her courage in speaking out. She acknowledged the survivor's trauma, offered prayers for healing, and declared her unwavering support. "You are not alone," Ayesha emphasized, reminding Nomaika that her experience serves as a beacon of hope for others facing similar struggles.
Armeena Khan took the conversation a step further, urging stricter consequences for perpetrators of domestic violence. She condemned the lack of equitable treatment for victims and offenders, highlighting the need for robust legal frameworks. "They only do this because there are no laws," she declared, advocating for swift and decisive action against abusers.
Influencer Waliya Najib and actress Anumta Qureshi also joined the chorus of support, praising Nomaika's bravery for speaking up.
ARY News also took to their social media handle to announce that their management had taken serious notice of the allegations of domestic violence against Satti and suspended him with immediate effect.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
