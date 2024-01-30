Search

Celebrities rally behind Nomaika Ashfaque for speaking up against 'domestic abuse'

Web Desk
10:03 PM | 30 Jan, 2024
Celebrities rally behind Nomaika Ashfaque for speaking up against 'domestic abuse'
Source: Instagram

A powerful wave of solidarity has swept through Pakistani society following actress Nomaika Ashfaq Satti's recent allegations of domestic abuse against her husband, news anchor Ashfaq Satti.

Leading actresses Ayesha Omar and Armeena Khan have amplified Nomaika's voice, using their platforms to denounce the alleged violence and advocate for justice.

Ayesha Omar, in a heartfelt message, expressed her deep sorrow for Nomaika's ordeal and her admiration for her courage in speaking out. She acknowledged the survivor's trauma, offered prayers for healing, and declared her unwavering support. "You are not alone," Ayesha emphasized, reminding Nomaika that her experience serves as a beacon of hope for others facing similar struggles.

Armeena Khan took the conversation a step further, urging stricter consequences for perpetrators of domestic violence. She condemned the lack of equitable treatment for victims and offenders, highlighting the need for robust legal frameworks. "They only do this because there are no laws," she declared, advocating for swift and decisive action against abusers.

Influencer Waliya Najib and actress Anumta Qureshi also joined the chorus of support, praising Nomaika's bravery for speaking up.

ARY News also took to their social media handle to announce that their management had taken serious notice of the allegations of domestic violence against Satti and suspended him with immediate effect.

