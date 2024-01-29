Search

Pakistan

TV show host Ashfaque Satti booked for assaulting third wife

01:53 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
TV show host Ashfaque Satti booked for assaulting third wife
Source: social media

KARACHI — Violence against women has reached epidemic proportions in Pakistan and latest to make headlines is ARY show host Ashfaque Ishaq Satti who has been booked for assaulting his third wife Nomaika Ashfaque Satti.

Satti’s third wife approached North Nazimabad police station on January 28, 2024 with a complaint against her husband. She complained that her husband, a famous newscaster who also hosted a morning show on leading TV channel, assaulted her badly.

Police in port city then registered an FIR against Satti under sections 337-A, 506 and 324.

The victim took to social media where she narrated the harrowing clip in a detailed note. She also named her mother-in-law as the latter did not help her either.

In the heart-wrenching post, Satti's wife said she suffered multiple injuries during the assault. 

“I’ve been beaten almost to death by my own husband Ashfaque Ishaque Satti who picked me up from my mother’s house, and later assaulted me like an animal," she said.

Numaika also accused the TV show host of her character assassination, besides an attempt to kill her. Satti left me in dark room badly injured without food and water while I continuously begged for help, she added in the note.

The victim further mentioned that the Police initially resisted because of his husband’s continuous pressure and his influence in the media, and said no action was taken after FIR.

Nomaika mentioned getting her medico-legal done and asked for help.

As the incident shocked everybody, activists, journalists and social media users shared their reactions to the allegations. Rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir also condoled incident as he is providing legal services to the victim.

