Hira Umer draws flak for her bold beach pictures

Pakistan’s rising star Hira Umer amassed thousands of fans with her bold persona quickly.
The Udham Patakh star treats her fans with sizzling photos and also keeps them updated about her routine activities.
Beyond her acting prowess, Umer is an avid traveller, often sharing breathtaking pictures from scenic locations. However, her latest photos from the Maldives, featuring her in a tank top and shorts, have drawn disapproval from some fans.
"Merry Christmas to all celebrating
P.S. Easy hojao guys it's just juice. I don't do alcohol nor encourage its consumption" she captioned the post.
The post, however, received mixed reactions from fans. Some expressed their disappointment regarding the revealing outfit and questioned her religion while others criticized her for not speaking up for the Palestinians during the ongoing genocide.
Umer enjoys several successful projects including Parizaad, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Saba Easyload Wali, and Mere Humsafar. Currently, she is seen in Jaisay Apki Marzi alongside Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Mikaal Zulfikar.
Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 26, 2023 (Tuesday).
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates.
A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
