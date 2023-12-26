Hira Umer draws flak for her bold beach pictures

Pakistan’s rising star Hira Umer amassed thousands of fans with her bold persona quickly.

The Udham Patakh star treats her fans with sizzling photos and also keeps them updated about her routine activities.

Beyond her acting prowess, Umer is an avid traveller, often sharing breathtaking pictures from scenic locations. However, her latest photos from the Maldives, featuring her in a tank top and shorts, have drawn disapproval from some fans.

"Merry Christmas to all celebrating

P.S. Easy hojao guys it's just juice. I don't do alcohol nor encourage its consumption" she captioned the post.

The post, however, received mixed reactions from fans. Some expressed their disappointment regarding the revealing outfit and questioned her religion while others criticized her for not speaking up for the Palestinians during the ongoing genocide.

Umer enjoys several successful projects including Parizaad, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Saba Easyload Wali, and Mere Humsafar. Currently, she is seen in Jaisay Apki Marzi alongside Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Mikaal Zulfikar.