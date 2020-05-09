Anoushey Ashraf shares secret tips for fresh flawless skin

KARACHI - Pakistani VJ Anoushy Ashraf recently took to social media to open up about her skincare routine. She shared on Instagram that she gets a lot of questions about her skincare regimen.

Anoushey said she sleeps a lot, uses sunblock and is mostly staying indoors these days with no makeup which has given her skin a chance to recuperate. She posted that “Your compliments have encouraged me to share some #zeromakeup #zerofilter selfies. The lighting in these pictures definitely help. May have gotten hydra facial maxxxxx 2-3 times in my life.”

"I’m just grateful because I literally do nothing to keep my skin alive and kicking. At my age, it’s imperative. I’m just lazy and lucky. No lies. I occasionally pop an ‘Alpha-lipoic Acid’ supplement to cleanse my liver and good skin could be a potential side effect,” she further said.

The starlet said she is probably lucky due to her genes and haven’t vacationed by the beach in a while, maybe that helps her skin. She advised fans who want to achieve flawless skin to sleep well, have tons of water and use a sunblock that suits their skin type regularly.

