Shae Gill joins forces with Turkish singer Evdeki Saat for 'One Love'

Emerging stars Shae Gill and Evdeki Saat, both part of the impressive lineup of over 19 global breakthrough artists selected for Coke Studio Global, Season 2, have unleashed their highly-anticipated collaboration, "One Love," marking their debut project for the platform.

Evdeki Saat, a rising name in alternative pop, soared to prominence with his 2020 smash hit "Uzunlar V1," amassing an impressive 120 million Spotify streams. Meanwhile, Shae Gill, a talented 24-year-old, gained widespread recognition with her global sensation "Pasoori." The track has earned the distinction of being the most streamed Pakistani song of all time on Spotify, and its accompanying music video has garnered nearly 600 million views on YouTube.

Now, these two talented artists come together as part of Coke Studio Global's Season 2, uniting their unique styles and creative energies to deliver "One Love," a highly-anticipated musical fusion that showcases their exceptional talent and shared passion for creating captivating melodies.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Saat said, "Being part of Coke Studio as a musician is always thrilling. The project itself is so exciting, and a global collaboration was something I've been eager to experience in my music career. I love connecting with other musical cultures, and Shae is a fantastic representative of her culture. She is not only a talented musician but also an amazing personality. I thoroughly enjoyed the challenging process of creating this song together."

Gill, who made her debut in Coke Studio Pakistan in 2022 with the immensely successful global hit 'Pasoori,' shared her thoughts on the new track, saying, "The inspiration for the song revolves around themes of romance, new love, and the free expression of love. Collaborating with Evdeki Saat was a pleasure because he is incredibly gifted and kind. Moreover, our musical sensibilities aligned perfectly, adding even more excitement to this collaboration."

The release of 'One Love' follows the Coke Studio anthem of this year, 'Be Who You Are,' a collaborative track featuring Grammy-award-winning American musician Jon Batiste, NewJeans, JID, Camilo, and Cat Burns.

As part of this season, nine brand-new collision songs and exclusive sessions from each artist will be released on all music platforms in June and July. Additionally, Coke Studio Global has unveiled a new version of Imagine Dragons' 'Symphony,' created in collaboration with the Inner-City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, as well as 'Zero,' a captivating collaboration between K-pop stars NewJeans and Atlanta rapper JID.

Coke Studio Global has brought together sixteen breakthrough music artists from various countries for this season, including Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal, Jessie Reyez, Nasty C, and many more.