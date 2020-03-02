Syra Yousaf and Shahroz Sabzwari end their 7 year marriage

There's nothing we love more than love. However, not all relationships work out, which is especially difficult for celebrities as they live their lives under the public eye. This year has given us some of the greatest romances, as well as some of the most devastating breakups.

Prepare to shed a tear because Syra Yousaf and Shahroz Sabzwari have officially ended their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, both the stars penned a brief note expressing their hopes for the future and their daughter.

"Our only hope at what is a difficult time for each of us is that both of us can continue to be the best possible parents for our daughter. She will continue to enjoy and reciprocate the love and respect to which she, and both her parents, are entitled to."

They also made a request to "both the media and the public to respect our privacy at this difficult time."

In December, rumours starting spreading regarding Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Sharoz divorce.

Following this, Shahroz uploaded a video on social media to clear that the two have been separated, not divorced.

The Tanhaiyaan actors got hitched seven years ago and have a daughter named Nooreh.

