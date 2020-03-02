Sindh govt closes schools, colleges till March 13 amid Coronavirus outbreak
Web Desk
11:17 AM | 2 Mar, 2020
Sindh govt closes schools, colleges till March 13 amid Coronavirus outbreak
Share

Karachi: The Sindh government has announced that all private and government educational institutions will remain close in the province from March 2 to March 13 in order to prevent spread of new Coronavirus.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has taken the decision days after the government confirmed two cases of the new virus in Sindh. Secretary education, secretary colleges and universities have been directed to issue notifications.

Shah had taken the decision so that the isolation period of probable patients could be completed, saying that an estimated 738 pilgrims have so far returned from Iran to Sindh during the last one-and-a-half month, said a statement issued by the Sindh CM house.

On February 26, the provincial government had shut all educational institutions from February 27 to 28.

More From This Category
Hindu yatris 'forced by Indian agencies to give ...
09:02 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
Usmanullah Khan: Body of late Olympian boxer ...
08:48 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
Fifth case of Coronavirus confirmed in Pakistan
08:15 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
UK Post-Brexit recruitment of 150,000 Pak ...
05:19 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
Pakistan to mark World Wildlife Day for ...
05:14 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
OIC envoy for Jammu, Kashmir arrives in Pakistan ...
01:54 PM | 2 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How the Best Lipstick Brands Could Be “Not So Best”
06:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr