PIA announces flat 50% discount on Saudi Arabia flights 

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced major discount for passengers traveling to and from Saudi Arabia.

The national carrier has announced a 50% major discount on tickets for flights from Pakistan to the Saudi cities of Dammam, Riyadh, and Al-Qassim.

The spokesperson stated that the discount on Saudi Arabia flights will be implemented immediately, and passengers can avail this offer until June 9.

Earlier, it announced a 15% discount on its Lahore–Paris route, marking a significant move to boost travel during the upcoming summer season.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the discounted fares are available for bookings made until June 9, with travel dates set between June 18 and July 2, 2025.

The initiative comes as part of the airline’s broader effort to promote international travel and attract passengers to its recently resumed European service.

The offer follows PIA’s landmark return to France after a hiatus of four and a half years, with flight PK-749 successfully landing in Paris, symbolizing the airline’s renewed focus on long-haul connectivity.

The airline hopes the discounted fares will encourage travelers, especially those heading to Europe for vacations or family visits, to take advantage of the newly reinstated route.