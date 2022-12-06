Sarah Khan shares pictures from latest bridal shoot
12:52 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
Sarah Khan shares pictures from latest bridal shoot
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)
Grand and lavish bridal photoshoots with beyond-stunning jewels that look right out of a fairytale are clearly fan's favourites.

This time around, Pakistani sweetheart Sarah Khan was spotted playing dress up in bridal galore in a gorgeous fashion shoot that has left the internet awestruck.

Organised by 'Noorey Makeup Studio', the Sabaat actor is dressed to the nines in Souchaj while the photography is by Azeem Sani. Looking exquisite in a powder pink and white ensemble with heavy-laden jewels, the Hum Tum star is a sight to behold.

'Loving this soft dewy bridal glam on me @nooreysmakeupstudio ????????

Had an incredible experience ????????

Jewellery: @tajjewelerstj Outfit: @souchaj Styling/PR: @stylebyhassan @hassanabdullahofficial

Photographer @azeemsaniofficial Videographer @filmsbygohar,' read the caption.

On the work front Khan was recently seen in Belapur Ki Dayan, Karamat e Ishq, Mere Bewafa, Band Khirkiyan, Mere Humdam, Deewar-e-Shab, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata and Wabaal.

