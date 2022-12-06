Mahira Khan showers Quick Style with 'gifts' 
01:16 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
Mahira Khan showers Quick Style with 'gifts' 
It seems that the Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan and the Norwegian dance crew Quick Style have bonded pretty well and if the viral videos are to be believed, their recent interaction was all about gifts.

Days after teaching the hip-hop sensations her classical dance, the Ho Mann Jahaan star and Quick Style have treated their millions of fans with yet another fun collabration.

The video sees the boys running out of the former’s house with dresses, food ,and other decor items, while Khan chased them with a broom in her hand. The Quick Style posted the video on their Instagram with a caption: 'Mahira showered us with gifts ????????', read the caption.

'Don’t forget the gift I was promised! Waiting.. for the full ????????♥️????????‍♀️???? love you guys! Until next time x', responded the Humsafar actor. 

Earlier, Mahira Khan and the famous Quick Style gang could be seen dancing on her famous song Morey Saiyaan from film Superstar.

Quick Style are currently in Pakistan for a tour and landed in Karachi last week. 

