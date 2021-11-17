Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photos in skirt go viral
Dirilis: Ertugrul breakout star Esra Bilgic is the epitome of an endearing and exuberant woman who has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her one glimpse.

The 29-year-old gorgeous actress is a stellar actor and a star performer who has an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps the admirers hooked.

This time around, Bilgic's latest Instagram post has left her massive fan following equally mesmerised and curious.

Dressed in a casual-chic stunning outfit, Esra's witty caption has the admirers hooked. "Will I graduate in 2 years", she captioned in Turkish.

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29.

