Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic in search of Pakistani NGOs
05:00 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic in search of Pakistani NGOs
Esra Bilgic has gained much admiration and appreciation in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul on-aired.

The 29-year-old gorgeous actress has an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps the admirers hooked. This time around, her latest Instagram story has left her Pakistani fan's curious.

In the aforementioned social media post, Bilgic aka Halime Sultan is spotted searching the leading non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Pakistan.

While the Ramo actress did not mention the reason behind her hunt for NGOs, fans can't wait for what she has in store.

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29.

The series has left millions of her fans gushing over the power-packed performances. Expectations have skyrocketed as the audience wait for the exciting story to unfold.

