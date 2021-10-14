Birthday wishes pour in as Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic turns 29
Pakistan has fallen head over heels with Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and this comes as no surprise. She is drop-dead-gorgeous in real and reel life with an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.
Apart from her impressive resume, the Turkish beauty is undoubtedly one of the most beloved stars across Pakistan and Turkey.
Celebrating her 29th birthday, the Ertugral star has surely carved a niche for herself and has amassed a massive loyal fan following.
Twitter cannot stop showering praises on her birthday and an overwhelming amount of love and best wishes have been directed towards her.
Happy birthday to the most beautiful , wish you a nice day????#EsraBilgic pic.twitter.com/TdYeEwGA96— احيانًا محمد (@ix4il) October 13, 2021
Happy Birthday Esra ♥️#EsraBilgiç #MutluYıllarEsraBilgiç pic.twitter.com/dlPPdO5ofn— Emma (@SerenayS_PinarD) October 14, 2021
Today is your day????????????????????
happy birthday, Esra????????????#EsraBilgic @esbilgic pic.twitter.com/dXhHzJpOAc— ???????????????????????????? (@icrtya) October 14, 2021
Esra has a bold and beautiful persona that sets her apart from her contemporaries and she is quite the star performer as she effortless dabble in versatile roles on-screen.
Moreover, Bilgiç rose to the pinnacle of fame for essaying the role of Halime Hatun in the Turkish historical television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul from 2014 to 2018.
