Transgender star fronts Bollywood thriller 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2'

Web Desk
09:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2024
Transgender Woman to lead LSD2
Caption: Transgender Woman to lead LSD2

Bonita Rajpurohit, Bollywood's groundbreaking transgender actor, is set to dazzle audiences in the upcoming release, Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, hitting cinemas on April 19. This milestone in Bollywood history, spearheaded by producer Ekta Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee, promises an unfiltered look at the entertainment industry through the lens of its transgender lead, Kulu, portrayed by the remarkable Bonita.

In a heartfelt video shared by production company Balaji Motion Pictures on Instagram, Bonita candidly recounts the arduous journey she undertook before securing her foothold in Bollywood. "I worked at a production house where I used to earn just Rs10k," she revealed, shedding light on the harsh realities she faced.

Bonita expressed how she found solace and affirmation through transgender characters depicted in films early on. "I learned I matter through films," she confessed. With unwavering determination, Bonita embraces her role not only as an actor but also as a beacon of representation for her transgender community, stating, "My biggest motivation is seeing women like me on screen [and to] see trans-representation on screen."

The opportunity to play the lead role in such a groundbreaking film has been nothing short of life-altering for Bonita. "I never thought I would land an acting role and that I would get to play a lead in a Bollywood film," she remarked, her excitement palpable. "So, some dreams just come true."

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 serves as the sequel to the 2010 thriller, continuing its legacy with bold themes and provocative storytelling. Since the release of its trailer on April 1, the film's controversial subject matter has ignited fervent discussions across Indian social media platforms. Director Dibakar Banerjee preemptively addressed the buzz, releasing a video disclaimer to forewarn audiences about the sequel's unapologetic portrayal of reality.

"Making 'LSD' and not showing the truth is not possible," Dibakar asserted, emphasizing the film's commitment to authenticity. "So, while making 'LSD 2', we portrayed the same truth, an authentic picture of life that we see all around us. But these days, instead of believing the truth, the fashion of ignoring the truth has increased."

With a firm admonition, Dibakar concluded, "If you are not an adult, then do not watch the ‘LSD 2’ teaser or trailer."

What is LSD 2 about?

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 delves into three parallel narratives, exploring the complexities of love and betrayal in the digital age. Alongside Bonita, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Uorfi Javed, Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

As excitement builds for this groundbreaking film, Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 promises not just gripping entertainment, but also a powerful message of representation and inclusion in the world of cinema.

09:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

