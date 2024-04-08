Imran Abbas mesmerizes with rendition of 'Qaseeda Burda Shareef'

Renowned Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has captivated hearts with his soulful rendition of the popular poem 'Qaseeda Burda Shareef', showcasing his mesmerizing vocals.

Taking to Instagram, Imran Abbas shared a video post featuring a heartfelt rendition of 'Qaseeda Burda Shareef', a revered hymn dedicated to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Accompanying the video, Imran Abbas wrote in the caption, "On this blessed 27th night of Ramadan, I present the most precious gift I can offer to my admirers, this 'Qaseeda'."

Sharing the video recorded at beautiful locations, Imran Abbas also included a link to the complete rendition of the poem in his bio for those eager to experience the full version.

Imran Abbas faces backlash

Despite the overwhelming appreciation from social media users, Imran Abbas's heartwarming video hasn't escaped the attention of detractors. However, this isn't the first time the actor has faced criticism.

It's worth noting that Imran Abbas has previously showcased his vocal talent by presenting various poems and hymns, demonstrating his versatility beyond acting.

Imran Abbas's rendition of 'Qaseeda Burda Shareef' continues to resonate with audiences, reflecting the enduring appeal of his multifaceted talents beyond the silver screen.