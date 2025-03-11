Kinza Hashmi celebrates 28th birthday: Full pictures inside

Renowned Pakistani actress and model Kinza Hashmi celebrated her 28th birthday with great enthusiasm, sharing glimpses of the joyous occasion on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kinza posted stunning pictures and videos from her birthday celebration, where she was joined by her closest friends. The actress looked radiant as she marked the special day, expressing heartfelt gratitude to her fans and well-wishers.

In the caption of her birthday post, Kinza wrote, “This was undoubtedly the best birthday of my life, and the credit goes to all of you.”

She further acknowledged the overwhelming love she received across social media platforms, saying, “Your heartfelt wishes, beautiful messages, and lovely pictures on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp made my day even more memorable. Every word and every message truly touched my heart.”

Kinza extended her appreciation to her fans, stating, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making me feel so loved and cherished. This birthday will always remain unforgettable because of your prayers and affection.”

A celebrated name in Pakistan’s drama and film industry, Kinza Hashmi recently gained recognition for her performance in an Indian soundtrack. The actress began her career in 2014 with the drama serial Adhoora Milan and has since established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment world.