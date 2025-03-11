Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Kinza Hashmi celebrates 28th birthday: Full pictures inside

Kinza Hashmi Celebrates 28th Birthday Full Pictures Inside

Renowned Pakistani actress and model Kinza Hashmi celebrated her 28th birthday with great enthusiasm, sharing glimpses of the joyous occasion on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kinza posted stunning pictures and videos from her birthday celebration, where she was joined by her closest friends. The actress looked radiant as she marked the special day, expressing heartfelt gratitude to her fans and well-wishers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

In the caption of her birthday post, Kinza wrote, “This was undoubtedly the best birthday of my life, and the credit goes to all of you.”

Kinza Hashmi Celebrates 28th Birthday Full Pictures Inside Kinza Hashmi Celebrates 28th Birthday Full Pictures Inside Kinza Hashmi Celebrates 28th Birthday Full Pictures Inside

She further acknowledged the overwhelming love she received across social media platforms, saying, “Your heartfelt wishes, beautiful messages, and lovely pictures on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp made my day even more memorable. Every word and every message truly touched my heart.”

Kinza extended her appreciation to her fans, stating, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making me feel so loved and cherished. This birthday will always remain unforgettable because of your prayers and affection.”

A celebrated name in Pakistan’s drama and film industry, Kinza Hashmi recently gained recognition for her performance in an Indian soundtrack. The actress began her career in 2014 with the drama serial Adhoora Milan and has since established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment world.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate today on March 11, 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search