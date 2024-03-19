TikToker Zulqarnain reveals how he lost Rs20m

TikToker Zulqarnain Sikandar made an appearance as a guest on his wife Kanwal Aftab's podcast, where he delved into various topics including his marriage, YouTube, and TikTok.
During the podcast, Zulqarnain also opened up about the most significant financial setback he has faced.
Sikandar revealed that upon his friend's recommendation, who was earning through trading, he decided to venture into trading along with his brothers. Despite Kanwal's reservations against trading, he went ahead with the investment, trusting his friend's advice. Unfortunately, they encountered an initial loss of Rs3.1 million.
When the first loss occurred, Sikandar's elder brother refused to continue investing in trading, and Kanwal expressed her anger. Despite informing his friend about the loss, he was reassured that losses are part of trading and urged to invest more, promising potential profits in millions of dollars.
Driven by greed, Sikandar requested Rs3 million from his wife Kanwal, but she refused, anticipating further losses. Undeterred, he invested all his remaining funds and convinced his younger brother to do the same.
During a trip to perform Umrah, Sikandar's younger brother received a call informing them that they had lost all their money, amounting to Rs20 million.
Feeling overwhelmed, Sikandar prayed in Madina, asking for guidance and strength to overcome the temptation of trading, acknowledging that he could not bear any more financial losses and hardships.
Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.7
|76.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.22
|749.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.73
|39.13
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.77
|912.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.27
|26.57
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.7
|731.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.26
|317.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.