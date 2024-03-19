Search

TikToker Zulqarnain reveals how he lost Rs20m

07:26 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
TikToker Zulqarnain Sikandar made an appearance as a guest on his wife Kanwal Aftab's podcast, where he delved into various topics including his marriage, YouTube, and TikTok. 
During the podcast, Zulqarnain also opened up about the most significant financial setback he has faced.
Sikandar revealed that upon his friend's recommendation, who was earning through trading, he decided to venture into trading along with his brothers. Despite Kanwal's reservations against trading, he went ahead with the investment, trusting his friend's advice. Unfortunately, they encountered an initial loss of Rs3.1 million.
When the first loss occurred, Sikandar's elder brother refused to continue investing in trading, and Kanwal expressed her anger. Despite informing his friend about the loss, he was reassured that losses are part of trading and urged to invest more, promising potential profits in millions of dollars.
Driven by greed, Sikandar requested Rs3 million from his wife Kanwal, but she refused, anticipating further losses. Undeterred, he invested all his remaining funds and convinced his younger brother to do the same.
During a trip to perform Umrah, Sikandar's younger brother received a call informing them that they had lost all their money, amounting to Rs20 million.
Feeling overwhelmed, Sikandar prayed in Madina, asking for guidance and strength to overcome the temptation of trading, acknowledging that he could not bear any more financial losses and hardships.

