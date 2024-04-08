Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
SportsTop News

Azhar Mahmood named head coach of Pakistan cricket team for New Zealand series

Web Desk
10:48 PM | 8 Apr, 2024
Azhar Mahmood
Source: ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed former Test cricketer Azhar Mahmood head coach of the national cricket team for the upcoming T20 series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The New Zealand team will play a five-match T20I cricket series against Pakistan from April 18 to 27. All matches of the T20I series will be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi. 

Pakistan will announce the squad for the New Zealand T20 series on Tuesday, April 9. 

In his cricket career, Azhar Mahmood played 164 matches, taking 162 wickets and scoring 2,421 runs. In the past, Azhar Mahmood has worked as bowling coach with the Pakistan men’s cricket team in 2016 and then in 2019.

In a related development, the PCB appointed Wahab Riaz senior manager, Muhammad Yousaf batting coach and Saeed Ajmal spin bowling coach.

Other official are Mansoor Rana as team manager, Aftab Khan fielding coach, Cliffe Deacon physiotherapist, Drikus Saaiman strength and condition coach, Talha Butt analyst, Irtiza Komail security manager, Raza Rashid Kitchlew media and digital media manager, Zain Maqsood videographer, Khurram Sarwar doctor and Muhammad Imran masseur.

PCB advertises positions of 2 coaches for national cricket team

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:14 AM | 9 Apr, 2024

Eidul-Fitr 2024 Moon sighting updates: Ruet members meet today to ...

08:46 AM | 9 Apr, 2024

Yousaf Raza Gilani elected Senate chairman unopposed

11:10 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Army officer dies after being shot by muggers in Karachi

10:48 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Azhar Mahmood named head coach of Pakistan cricket team for New ...

10:39 AM | 8 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s predicted squad for New Zealand T20I series

08:42 AM | 8 Apr, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince MBS after Umrah

Most viewed

11:04 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Latif Khosa makes big claim about Imran Khan's release from jail

12:12 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Bisham attack: ‘Bus transporting Chinese engineers was not ...

09:25 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on 3-day visit

09:29 AM | 7 Apr, 2024

Pakistan announces squad for T20 series against New Zealand today

11:25 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Ramiz Raja reacts to Mohammad Amir's return to international cricket

01:29 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 tickets go on sale from today; Where to ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:21 AM | 9 Apr, 2024

Eidul Fitr 2024: Check Eid Prayer timings across Pakistan

Gold & Silver

02:43 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 April Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: