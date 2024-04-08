Azhar Mahmood named head coach of Pakistan cricket team for New Zealand series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed former Test cricketer Azhar Mahmood head coach of the national cricket team for the upcoming T20 series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The New Zealand team will play a five-match T20I cricket series against Pakistan from April 18 to 27. All matches of the T20I series will be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan will announce the squad for the New Zealand T20 series on Tuesday, April 9.

In his cricket career, Azhar Mahmood played 164 matches, taking 162 wickets and scoring 2,421 runs. In the past, Azhar Mahmood has worked as bowling coach with the Pakistan men’s cricket team in 2016 and then in 2019.

In a related development, the PCB appointed Wahab Riaz senior manager, Muhammad Yousaf batting coach and Saeed Ajmal spin bowling coach.

Other official are Mansoor Rana as team manager, Aftab Khan fielding coach, Cliffe Deacon physiotherapist, Drikus Saaiman strength and condition coach, Talha Butt analyst, Irtiza Komail security manager, Raza Rashid Kitchlew media and digital media manager, Zain Maqsood videographer, Khurram Sarwar doctor and Muhammad Imran masseur.