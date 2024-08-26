Search

Revised schedule issued for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches in UAE

Web Desk
10:42 PM | 26 Aug, 2024
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Source: File photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a revised schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, set to take place from October 3 to 20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament, originally scheduled in Bangladesh, has been moved to the UAE following a decision by the ICC Board during their meeting on August 20.

The ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will be hosted in Dubai and Sharjah, aiming to inspire and engage a new generation of cricket fans worldwide. Ten teams will compete in 23 matches over 18 days at two iconic venues: the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, as they vie for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.

Group A features six-time champions Australia, alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Group B includes Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland. Each team will play four group matches, with games scheduled across both venues. Adding to the excitement, there will be three double-header matchdays at each venue.

The tournament will kick off in Sharjah, with Bangladesh facing Scotland in the opening game, followed by Pakistan taking on Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka. South Africa, the 2023 runners-up, will begin their campaign against West Indies on October 4 in Dubai.

Defending champions and the most successful team in Women’s T20 World Cup history, Australia, will start their journey on October 5 in Sharjah against Sri Lanka. The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan will take place in Dubai on October 6.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, with the first semifinal scheduled in Dubai on October 17 and the second in Sharjah on October 18. If India qualifies, they will play in the first semifinal.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup champions will be crowned on October 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Scotland and Sri Lanka secured their spots in the tournament through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, held in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

The excitement will begin with 10 warm-up matches from September 28 to October 1, all taking place at the Sevens Stadium and the ICC Academy grounds in Dubai.

While the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) retains its hosting rights, it will collaborate with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure the successful execution of the event.
 

10:42 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Revised schedule issued for ICC Women's T20 World Cup matches in UAE

