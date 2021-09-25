KP beat Southern Punjab by 7 wickets in 5th national T20 match

RAWALPINDI - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demonstrated they were the team to beat in the National T20 when they produced a clinical performance to defeat ATF Southern Punjab by seven wickets in the fifth match of the tournament at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In daylight, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fast bowlers shared nine wickets between them to dismiss Southern Punjab for 152 in 19.4 overs. Under lights, Mohammad Rizwan and Sahibzada Farhan stitched a 136-run second wicket partnership as the defending champions cantered to victory with two balls to spare.

The results gave Khyber Pakhtunkhwa their second victory in as many matches, while it left Southern Punjab winless after two matches. The two sides will meet in a return match at the Gaddafi Stadium on 10 October.

Farhan had joined Rizwan after Naseem Shah trapped Fakhar Zaman in front of the stumps at the score of four. Both batters departed on successive balls, but by that time only 13 runs were required off 17 balls, including six off the last over, which Adil Amin and Iftikhar Ahmed achieved without being separated.

Farhan scored a 49-ball 73 with six fours and four sixes, while Rizwan struck six fours and a six in a 47-ball 64.

Earlier, Imran Khan Snr, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim combined to bowl out Southern Punjab for 152. Only a fighting and impressive 54 by Imran Randhawa and a rapid 14-ball 25 by Hassan Khan saved Southern Punjab’s blushes.

Imran returned figures of 3.4-0-28-4, while Shaheen had figures of 4-0-34-3. Wasim picked up two wickets for 32 runs and Asif Afridi claimed the other wicket.

Imran Randhawa’s maiden half-century off 46 balls included seven fours and a six, while Hassan hit four fours.

SQUADS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Adil Amin, Shaheen Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Zain Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Hassan Khan