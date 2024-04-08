Search

Pakistan

Lawyer sent to jail for misbehaving with LHC judge

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 8 Apr, 2024
LHC sentences lawyer to six months in jail
Source: LHC website

In a rare verdict on Monday, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan sentenced a lawyer to six months in jail for misbehaving with a judge.

Lawyer Zahid Mahmood Goraya was accused of committing misconduct during a hearing in the court of Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad of the Lahore High Court. In consequence, the judge sent a reference against Goraya to the LHC chief justice and sought action against him.

A show-cause notice was issued to Goraya under the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003, read with Article 204 of the Constitution, and he appeared before the court to defend himself. 

Goraya had tendered an unconditional apology last week, but Justice Khan indicted him under the contempt charges. Goraya had told reporters that the misconduct was never intended; it just happened on the spur of the moment. He said the judge had accepted his apology and promised to withdraw the reference.

As Justice Khan resumed the hearing on Monday, Goraya appeared before the court along with his lawyer, LHC Bar Association President Asad Manzoor Butt. Punjab Prosecutor General Farhad Ali Shah was also present.

At the outset of the hearing, Goraya repeatedly asked the court to adjourn the proceedings and resume the hearing after Eidul Fitr 2024. “I am seeking forgiveness from the court. Even if I am sentenced, I will still seek forgiveness,” Goraya said.

At the hearing, which lasted for more than three-and-a-half hours, the court recorded testimonies of three witnesses. Goraya then sought the court’s permission to go to the washroom, pleading that he was suffering from diabetes. Responding to Goraya's plea, the LHC chief justice said “every other person nowadays” is a diabetes patient.

On this occasion, lawyer Asad Manzoor also asked the court to forgive Goraya. He said, “We will go to Justice Tanvir and seek forgiveness from him [too]."

However, Justice Khan said, “I have taken an oath under the Constitution.” He sentenced Goraya to six months in prison and told the police to take him to jail. The judge also imposed a Rs100,000 fine on Goraya.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk



