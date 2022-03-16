PML-Q's Pervaiz Elahi praises PM Imran, sounds alarm bell for PTI government

LAHORE – PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has praised Prime Minister Imran Khan while clarifying not to join the opposition ahead of the no-confidence vote.

Speaking in a no-holds-barred interview with a private news channel, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called the prime minister an ‘honest’ person, however referring that PML-Q was a government ally, but a separate political party.

Elahi, an industrialist and a seasoned politician, made remarks as he revealed that PTI government is in trouble. He mentioned that the ruling party spoiled its contacts with everyone, even its own people which created splinter groups.

As he pointed out real troubles for Imran Khan-led government, Chaudhry maintained that his party has not quit the ruling coalition.

Elahi upheld former President Asif Zardari’s claim of having more than 172 lawmakers' support on the Opposition's side as he also revealed surprises for the government in near future.

Amid political crisis, Elahi advised the government to consult allies for its own good saying he is telling PTI to point out public issues since it came to power. He also opposed the incumbent government's method of threatening the opposition using state institutions.

The startling revelations of PTI's key ally have raised many eyebrows while experts said it’s a message to ruling party that all is not well within the alliance. The development comes after united opposition agreed to give Punjab chief minister’s slot to Pervaiz Elahi in exchange of support in a no-trust motion.

Meanwhile, the pressure around the no-confidence motion gathered in recent weeks, with widespread accusations against Imran Khan-led setup of botched governance and mismanagement of the economy.

On the other hand, the premier besides making amends with estranged members like Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan, reportedly refused to remove Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar which was demanded by many of party members.