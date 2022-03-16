Ramadan likely to start on April 3 in Pakistan

KARACHI – The Ramadan crescent is likely to be sighted on April 2, 2022 in Pakistan.

The first fast is expected to be sighted on Sunday, April 3, Pakistan Meteorological Department said predicting moon sighting on Sha'ban 29. The weather forecast officials noted that the visibility of the moon with a naked eye is conditional depending on the weather.

A foreign Saudi astronomer also confirmed the development that the Ramadan moon is expected to be sighted on 1 April or 29 Sha’ban in Saudi Arabia and on April 2 in Pakistan.

As Ramadan is about to start PMD has issued an alert for scorching heat in the coming days. Persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere was likely to put the day temperatures in most parts of the country unusually high.

Meanwhile, Muslims around the globe are eagerly waiting for the holiest month in Islam. From waking up in the early hours for Suhoor to waiting until the call to prayer at sunset, the ninth month of Islam allows Muslims to be closer to Allah SWT.