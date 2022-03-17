Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 March 2022

08:31 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 March 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 128,700 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 110,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 101,199 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.117,974.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Karachi PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Islamabad PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Peshawar PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Quetta PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Sialkot PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Attock PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Gujranwala PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Jehlum PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Multan PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Bahawalpur PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Gujrat PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Nawabshah PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Chakwal PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Hyderabad PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Nowshehra PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Sargodha PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Faisalabad PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664
Mirpur PKR 128,700 PKR 1,664

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 March 2022
08:23 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2022
11:20 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 March 2022
08:23 AM | 14 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 March 2022
08:39 AM | 13 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 March 2022
08:37 AM | 12 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 March 2022
08:17 AM | 11 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan's transformation in leaked pics from 'Pathan' stuns fans
11:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr