Fir Registered In Lahore For Riding Motorcycle Without Safety Antenna Amid Basant Crackdown

LAHORE – A case has been registered at Gulberg Police Station in Lahore for riding a motorcycle without a safety antenna, with the FIR now coming to light.

According to the FIR, the action was taken as part of heightened enforcement measures linked to Basant-related safety concerns in the provincial capital. Despite the longstanding ban on Basant celebrations, incidents involving kite flying and related hazards continue to surface in Lahore every year.

Basant, once a popular spring festival in the city, was banned after repeated incidents of fatal accidents caused by metallic and chemical-coated kite strings. To prevent injuries, authorities had made the installation of safety antennas on motorcycles mandatory, as these devices help protect riders from lethal kite strings.

Police said the case was registered under relevant sections of the law to ensure compliance with safety regulations and to discourage violations that could endanger lives. Officials added that strict monitoring and legal action would continue across the city to curb Basant-related risks and uphold public safety.