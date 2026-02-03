Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 3 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to go down over the weekend, rattling investors and jewellers alike, as a steep sell-off in the international market dragged local rates lower. On Monday, price of gold per tola stood at Rs490,362.
The 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs420,406. The dip comes a day after another major shock on Saturday.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold
|Per tola
|490,362
|↓ 21,500
|Gold
|10 grams
|420,406
|↓ 18,433
|Silver
|Per tola
|8,405
|↓ 601
21 Karat Gold Prices Today
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|481,250
|459,375
|393,750
|Per 1 Gram
|41,260
|39,384
|33,758
|Per 10 Grams
|412,600
|393,846
|337,582
|Per Ounce
|1,169,437
|1,116,281
|956,812
On the global front, gold prices suffered massive drop of $215, sliding to $4,676 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, a move that directly pressured local markets.
Silver Price in Pakistan
Silver prices were not spared either, as the metal plunged by Rs601 to close at Rs8,405 per tola, adding to the turmoil across the precious metals market.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Price – 31 January 2026