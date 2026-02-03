Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 3 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to go down over the weekend, rattling investors and jewellers alike, as a steep sell-off in the international market dragged local rates lower. On Monday, price of gold per tola stood at Rs490,362.

The 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs420,406. The dip comes a day after another major shock on Saturday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per tola 490,362 ↓ 21,500 Gold 10 grams 420,406 ↓ 18,433 Silver Per tola 8,405 ↓ 601

21 Karat Gold Prices Today

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 481,250 459,375 393,750 Per 1 Gram 41,260 39,384 33,758 Per 10 Grams 412,600 393,846 337,582 Per Ounce 1,169,437 1,116,281 956,812

On the global front, gold prices suffered massive drop of $215, sliding to $4,676 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, a move that directly pressured local markets.

Silver Price in Pakistan

Silver prices were not spared either, as the metal plunged by Rs601 to close at Rs8,405 per tola, adding to the turmoil across the precious metals market.