Pakistan’s Standard of Living Improves Amid Rising Confidence and Stability: Gallup

KARACHI – After years of political turmoil and economic crisis, Pakistan is finally seeing turnaround, the new Gallup World Poll 2025 shows. The survey reveals improvement in public sentiment, economic optimism, and overall well-being.

In a stunning jump, 31% of Pakistanis reported that their standard of living improved in 2025, more than double the 15% in 2023. Local economic conditions are also on the rise, with 25% of respondents now seeing improvement, compared to just 12% in 2024.

This surge in optimism comes alongside unprecedented economic stability. Inflation, which had soared to nearly 40% in May 2023, has plummeted below 6%, the Pakistani currency has strengthened, and foreign exchange reserves have hit record highs.

Public trust in leadership has also improved. The government’s approval rating reached 36%, up 14% from last year and the highest since 2020, though pockets of dissatisfaction persist.

The survey paints a brighter picture of overall well-being: 25% of adults are now classified as prosperous, while 19% are still affected. For the first time since 2018, Pakistan has surpassed the South Asian average, signaling growing hope and social stability nationwide. Even perceptions of corruption are declining, potentially strengthening the push for governance reforms and institutional improvements.

Experts warn that while challenges remain, this newfound economic and social stability could boost investor confidence, fuel domestic consumption, and create political space for transformative reforms.