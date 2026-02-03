Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 February 2026

ISLAMABAD – The local foreign exchange market remained stable over weekend, with major international currencies trading within a narrow range.

On Monday, US Dollar remained steady, buying at 280.60 and selling at 282.35, while Euro was quoted at 331 97–336..38 The UK Pound Sterling continued to trade strong, selling at 387.45.

UAE Dirham stood at 76.5–77.3, while Saudi Riyal was exchanged between 74.85 and 75.35. Among Gulf currencies, Kuwaiti Dinar remained highest-valued, selling at 908.00, followed by the Bahraini Dinar at 745.3.95

Japanese Yen, Chinese Yuan, and Australian Dollar showed no major volatility. Market dealers expect rates to remain range-bound in the near term, barring any major global economic developments.