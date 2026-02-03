Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan’s health improving, confirms hospital transfer

RAWALPINDI – Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, met her daughter Mubashra Sheikh and sister-in-law Mehr-un-Nisa at Adiala Jail.

After the meeting, the two women conveyed Bushra Bibi’s message to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

According to media reports, Bushra Bibi informed her family that PTI founder Imran Khan’s health is better than before. She also told her daughter and sister-in-law that Imran Khan underwent medical treatment with his consent on doctors’ advice.

Meanwhile, an important development was reported from Adiala Jail as Bushra Bibi’s daughter Mubashra Sheikh and sister-in-law Mehr-un-Nisa were granted permission to meet her and entered the jail premises.

Bushra Bibi also confirmed that the PTI founder had been shifted from jail to a hospital.

Separately, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan corroborated the information, saying Bushra Bibi had informed him that Imran Khan was taken from jail to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.