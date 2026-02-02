Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 2 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to go down over the weekend, rattling investors and jewellers alike, as a steep sell-off in the international market dragged local rates lower. On Monday, price of gold per tola stood at Rs511,862.
The 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs438,839. The dip comes a day after another major shock on Friday, when bullion per tola had already crashed by Rs35,500 to settle at Rs537,362, highlighting extreme volatility in bullion prices.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold
|Per tola
|511,862
|↓ 25,500
|Gold
|10 grams
|438,839
|↓ 21,862
|Silver
|Per tola
|9,006
|↓ 2,063
21 Karat Gold Prices Today
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|481,250
|459,375
|393,750
|Per 1 Gram
|41,260
|39,384
|33,758
|Per 10 Grams
|412,600
|393,846
|337,582
|Per Ounce
|1,169,437
|1,116,281
|956,812
On the global front, gold prices suffered massive drop of $255, sliding to $4,895 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, a move that directly pressured local markets.
Silver Price in Pakistan
Silver prices were not spared either, as the metal plunged by Rs2,063 to close at Rs9,006 per tola, adding to the turmoil across the precious metals market.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Price – 31 January 2026