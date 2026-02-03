Sbp Announces Public Holiday On Feb 5

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has announced a public holiday on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In a statement, the State Bank said that in line with the Government of Pakistan’s announcement, banks will remain closed on Thursday, February 5, 2026, to observe “Kashmir Day.”

The federal government has declared February 5 a public holiday across the country for Kashmir Solidarity Day and has issued an official notification regarding the holiday.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced a holiday across the province on February 6 as well, stating that the provincial government will observe the day off during Basant celebrations.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that the people of the province will get the opportunity to enjoy consecutive holidays on February 5 and 6, in addition to the regular weekend.